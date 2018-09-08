Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eppler has 4 TD tosses, NW State romps past Grambling St.

September 8, 2018 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Shelton Eppler threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns as Northwestern State romped past Grambling State 34-7 on Saturday night to give coach Brad Laird his first win.

The victory avenged the Demons 23-10 loss to Grambling last year. Grambling still holds a 3-2 edge in the series as the schools that are only 81 miles apart, met for just the fifth time.

Eppler had scoring tosses to Jaylen Watson, Jazz Ferguson and Da’Von Smith in the first quarter as the Demons sprinted to an early lead and took a 27-7 advantage into the half.

The Northwestern State defense did its job as Hayden Bourgeois picked off two passes with Ryan Reed and Rashaun Croney stealing one apiece.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

The Demons bounced back from a 59-7 thumping by Texas A&M last week. Northwestern State opens Southland Conference play at Lamar next Saturday.

Aldon Clark led Grambling, throwing for 125 yards and running for 67 yards on 14 carries.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1793: Washington places Capitol cornerstone