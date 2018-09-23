Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ETSU scores 23 straight points, beats Furman 29-27

September 23, 2018 12:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Weigel tripped up Darius Morehead in the end zone for a go-ahead safety and East Tennessee State scored 23 unanswered points to rally for a 29-27 victory over Furman in Southern Conference play on Saturday night.

Furman used touchdown runs by Devin Wynn and Morehead to turn a 13-6 halftime lead into a 27-6 advantage with 8:19 left in the third quarter, but from there it was all Buccaneers (3-1, 2-0).

Quay Holmes, who rushed for 102 yards, had scoring runs of 2 and 12 yards to cut the deficit to 27-20 midway through the fourth quarter. Austin Herink pulled the Buccaneers even at 27 with a 1-yard TD pass to Matt Thompson with 2:23 left to play. A holding penalty nullified ETSU’s 2-point conversion run that would have given them the lead.

The Paladins (0-3, 0-1) were forced to start their drive on their own 3-yard line. After an incomplete pass on first down Weigel tackled Morehead for a 3-yard loss to complete the comeback.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US and Australian Navy ships conduct formations off coast of Hawaii

Today in History

1890: Yosemite National Park established