Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Falcons G Levitre (triceps) out for season, 3rd player down

September 18, 2018 7:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have lost offensive guard Andy Levitre to a season-ending triceps injury, the third starter to go down in the first two weeks of the season.

Levitre left Sunday’s victory over the Carolina Panthers with what was initially described as an elbow injury. After further examination, it was determined that he’s done for the year because of a triceps problem.

Wes Schweitzer will take over for Levitre’s spot in the starting lineup. The Falcons (1-1) also signed guard Zac Kerin to bolster the depth up front.

Levitre’s injury comes after defensive stalwart’s Keanu Neal and Deion Jones went down in a Week 1 loss to Philadelphia. Neal (knee) is out for the year, while Jones (foot) will have to miss at least eight games, though the Falcons are hopeful that he’ll be able to return late in the season.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard marks 100th anniversary of sinking of USS Tampa

Today in History

2007: NASA sends Dawn probe on mission to orbit Ceres