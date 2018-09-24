Listen Live Sports

Falcons’ Ricardo Allen out for season with torn Achilles

September 24, 2018 1:56 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons starting safety Ricardo Allen will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left Achilles tendon, dealing another blow to Atlanta’s already injury-ravaged defense.

The team made the announcement a day after the Falcons’ 43-37 loss to the Saints in overtime. Allen was carted off the field in the middle of the fourth quarter.

The fourth-year veteran from Purdue is the leader of the Falcons’ defense. He has played both safety spots and nickel cornerback.

That left a void in a unit that lost starting strong safety Keanu Neal to a season-ending knee injury in the season opener. Starting middle linebacker Deion Jones is out for at least eight games because of a foot injury. Neal and Jones were Pro Bowl alternates last season.

Atlanta also played Sunday without starting defensive end Takk McKinley, who has a groin strain.

Atlanta hosts Cincinnati on Sunday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

