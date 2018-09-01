Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FAMU downs DII Fort Valley St. 41-7 for Simmons’ first win

September 1, 2018 11:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida A&M beat Division II Fort Valley State 41-7 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams on Saturday.

In the debut of Rattlers’ head coach Willie Simmons, Ricky Henrilus’ 1-yard dive with 10:50 left in the first quarter gave the Rattlers a 7-0 lead. The play was set up when Wildcats punter Eli Mashburn mishandled the snap and FAMU recovered the ball at the 8-yard line.

Yahia Aly — who set a school record with six field goals — connected on field goals of 38 and 45 yards respectively to put the Rattlers up 13-0 before the game was suspended with 5:05 before halftime due to lightning. Upon returning to the field 30 minutes later, Fort Valley State’s Lorenzo Smothers struck for a 92-yard run to reduce the deficit to 13-7.

FAMU responded on its next drive and Ryan Stanley threw a 28-yard scoring strike to Ryan Stanley to push the lead to 20-7.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire mortar as part of Syrian operation

Today in History

2001: Jet crashes into Pentagon as part of terrorist attack