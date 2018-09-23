FC Dallas-Whitecaps, Sums

Dallas 1 1—2 Vancouver 0 1—1

First half_1, Dallas, Mosquera, 5 (Urruti), 42nd minute.

Second half_2, Vancouver, Kamara, 13 (Davies), 66th; 3, Dallas, Hedges, 2 (Barrios), 87th.

Goalies_Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer; Vancouver, Stefan Marinovic, Sean Melvin.

Yellow Cards_Dallas, Pedroso, 20th; Barrios, 75th. Vancouver, Teibert, 37th; Techera, 90th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson; Jeffrey Greeson; Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

Lineups

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Marcos Pedroso, Reto Ziegler; Michael Barrios, Carlos Gruezo, Harold Mosquera (Maynor Figueroa, 83rd), Victor Ulloa; Cristian Colman (Tesho Akindele, 77th), Maximiliano Urruti (Pablo Aranguiz, 88th).

Vancouver_Stefan Marinovic; Doneil Henry, Jake Nerwinski, Kendall Waston; Ali Ghazal (Jordon Mutch, 63rd), Brett Levis (Nicolas Mezquida, 46th), Russell Teibert; Alphonso Davies, Kei Kamara, Yordy Reyna, Cristian Techera.

