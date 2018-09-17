Listen Live Sports

FCS Coaches Poll

September 17, 2018 2:53 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the 2018 Coaches Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, points, preseason ranking and records through Sept. 15:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 2-0 650 1
2. James Madison 2-1 622 2
3. South Dakota State 2-0 598 3
4. North Carolina A&T 3-0 566 6
5. Kennesaw State 2-1 526 8
6. Eastern Washington 2-1 498 5
6. Wofford 2-1 498 7
8. Weber State 2-1 457 13
9. Jacksonville State 1-1 441 11
10. McNeese 3-0 393 15
11. Sam Houston State 1-1 386 4
12. Elon 1-1 352 14
13. Central Arkansas 2-1 322 17
14. Villanova 2-1 254 10
15. Illinois State 2-0 253 18
16. Maine 2-0 248 20
17. Samford 1-2 236 9
18. Nicholls 1-2 228 12
19. Stony Brook 2-1 176 21
20. Montana 2-1 115 16
21. Austin Peay 2-1 114 23
22. Nothern Iowa 0-2 88 18
23. Rhode Island 2-1 83 NR
24. Colgate 2-0 64 25
25. UC Davis 2-1 47 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Delaware 36, North Dakota 36, South Dakota 32, Mercer 23, Sacramento State 22, Towson 17, Western Carolina 12, Harvard 10, Montana State 10, Southeastern Louisiana 10, Northern Arizona 7, Chattanooga 6, Monmouth (N.J.) 6, Princeton 5, Richmond 2, Youngstown State 1.

