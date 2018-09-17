FCS Coaches Poll

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the 2018 Coaches Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, points, preseason ranking and records through Sept. 15:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (26)
|2-0
|650
|1
|2. James Madison
|2-1
|622
|2
|3. South Dakota State
|2-0
|598
|3
|4. North Carolina A&T
|3-0
|566
|6
|5. Kennesaw State
|2-1
|526
|8
|6. Eastern Washington
|2-1
|498
|5
|6. Wofford
|2-1
|498
|7
|8. Weber State
|2-1
|457
|13
|9. Jacksonville State
|1-1
|441
|11
|10. McNeese
|3-0
|393
|15
|11. Sam Houston State
|1-1
|386
|4
|12. Elon
|1-1
|352
|14
|13. Central Arkansas
|2-1
|322
|17
|14. Villanova
|2-1
|254
|10
|15. Illinois State
|2-0
|253
|18
|16. Maine
|2-0
|248
|20
|17. Samford
|1-2
|236
|9
|18. Nicholls
|1-2
|228
|12
|19. Stony Brook
|2-1
|176
|21
|20. Montana
|2-1
|115
|16
|21. Austin Peay
|2-1
|114
|23
|22. Nothern Iowa
|0-2
|88
|18
|23. Rhode Island
|2-1
|83
|NR
|24. Colgate
|2-0
|64
|25
|25. UC Davis
|2-1
|47
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Delaware 36, North Dakota 36, South Dakota 32, Mercer 23, Sacramento State 22, Towson 17, Western Carolina 12, Harvard 10, Montana State 10, Southeastern Louisiana 10, Northern Arizona 7, Chattanooga 6, Monmouth (N.J.) 6, Princeton 5, Richmond 2, Youngstown State 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.