FCS Coaches Poll

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the 2018 Coaches Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, points, preseason ranking and records through Sept. 15:

Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (26) 2-0 650 1 2. James Madison 2-1 622 2 3. South Dakota State 2-0 598 3 4. North Carolina A&T 3-0 566 6 5. Kennesaw State 2-1 526 8 6. Eastern Washington 2-1 498 5 6. Wofford 2-1 498 7 8. Weber State 2-1 457 13 9. Jacksonville State 1-1 441 11 10. McNeese 3-0 393 15 11. Sam Houston State 1-1 386 4 12. Elon 1-1 352 14 13. Central Arkansas 2-1 322 17 14. Villanova 2-1 254 10 15. Illinois State 2-0 253 18 16. Maine 2-0 248 20 17. Samford 1-2 236 9 18. Nicholls 1-2 228 12 19. Stony Brook 2-1 176 21 20. Montana 2-1 115 16 21. Austin Peay 2-1 114 23 22. Nothern Iowa 0-2 88 18 23. Rhode Island 2-1 83 NR 24. Colgate 2-0 64 25 25. UC Davis 2-1 47 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Delaware 36, North Dakota 36, South Dakota 32, Mercer 23, Sacramento State 22, Towson 17, Western Carolina 12, Harvard 10, Montana State 10, Southeastern Louisiana 10, Northern Arizona 7, Chattanooga 6, Monmouth (N.J.) 6, Princeton 5, Richmond 2, Youngstown State 1.

