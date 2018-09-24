Listen Live Sports

FCS Coaches Poll

September 24, 2018 2:32 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the 2018 Coaches Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 23, points and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 3-0 650 1
2. James Madison 3-1 623 2
3. South Dakota State 2-0 596 3
4. Kennesaw State 3-1 563 5
5. Eastern Washington 3-1 547 t6
6. Wofford 2-1 519 t6
7. Weber State 3-1 473 8
8. Jacksonville State 2-1 454 9
9. Elon 2-1 409 12
10. Illinois State 3-0 390 15
11. McNeese 3-1 376 10
12. Central Arkansas 2-1 367 13
13. North Carolina A&T 3-1 341 4
14. Villanova 3-1 320 14
15. Nicholls 2-2 293 18
16. Maine 1-2 241 16
17. Stony Brook 3-1 233 19
18. Montana 3-1 194 20
19. Sam Houston State 1-2 155 11
20. Rhode Island 2-1 126 23
21. Northern Iowa 1-2 125 22
22. UC Davis 3-1 120 25
23. Colgate 3-0 119 24
24. Chattanooga 4-0 68 NR
25. Princeton 2-0 27 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Towson 26; Montana State 22; Samford 21; Western Carolina 16; Harvard 9; South Dakota 8; Austin Peay 7; Southeastern Louisiana 5; Sacramento State 3; Northern Arizona 2; Delaware 1.

