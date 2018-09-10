Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FCS Coaches Poll

September 10, 2018 2:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the 2018 Coaches Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, points, preseason ranking and records through Sept. 8:

Points Prv Record
1. North Dakota St. (25) 645 1 1-0
2. James Madison (1) 620 2 1-1
3. South Dakota St. 593 3 1-0
4. Sam Houston St. 540 4 1-0
5. Eastern Washington 539 5 2-0
6. North Carolina A&T 527 6 3-0
7. Wofford 488 7 2-0
8. Kennesaw St. 473 8 1-1
9. Samford 423 9 1-1
10. Villanova 419 11 2-0
11. Jacksonville St. 362 12 1-1
12. Nicholls 354 10 1-1
13. Weber St. 343 13 1-1
14. Elon 310 15 1-1
15. McNeese 298 14 2-0
16. Montana 259 16 2-0
17. Central Arkansas 239 17 1-1
18. Northern Iowa 184 18 0-1
18. Illinois St. 184 19 2-0
20. Maine 171 25 2-0
21. Stony Brook 106 23 1-1
22. Northern Arizona 92 20 1-1
23. Austin Peay 80 24 1-1
24. South Dakota 39 NR 1-1
25. Colgate 32 NR 2-0

Others receiving votes: UC Davis 29; Rhode Island 27; Furman 17; New Hampshire 11; Delaware 10; Sacramento St. 8; Yale 8; Southeastern Louisiana 7; Western Carolina 5; Monmouth (N.J.) 5; Montana St. 2; San Diego 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries