Fenimore in on 4 TDs, St. Francis (Pa.) wins 45-14

September 8, 2018 4:48 pm
 
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Bear Fenimore put together four consecutive scoring drives after falling behind in the first quarter and St. Francis (Pennsylvania) clobbered Delaware State 45-14 on Saturday.

Fenimore ran for two scores and passed for two others, finishing with 201 yards passing.

Delaware State (0-2) was forced to punt away the game-opening drive, but Taj Washington hit St. Francis returner Nick Rinella at the 17, forcing a fumble which Brian Cavicante scooped up and ran in from the 14.

Less than four minutes later, St. Francis (1-1) tied the game when Fenimore capped a seven-play drive with a run from the 1. On the next three drives, Rinella atoned for the fumble by returning a punt 47 yards for a TD, Fenimore hit Terrell Johnson with a 26-yard scoring pass and found Joel Denley from the 6.

Linebacker Sean Orsini made 10 tackles with 2½ sacks, including a drive-ending 12-yard sack in the fourth quarter.

Keenan Black scored for the Hornets on a 16-yard run before halftime. Sophomore Mike Waters rushed 28 times for 107 yards.

