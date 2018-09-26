Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FIFA VP Sheikh Salman seeks re-election to lead Asian soccer

September 26, 2018 11:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — FIFA vice president Sheikh Salman is standing for re-election as Asia’s soccer leader and faces a likely challenger from Saudi Arabia.

The Asian Football Confederation says the Bahraini royal family member confirmed at an executive committee meeting in Uzbekistan he would be a candidate. The election is scheduled for April 6.

Sheikh Salman has led the AFC since 2013, and finished second to Gianni Infantino in the FIFA presidential election in February 2016.

The sheikh says “I am proud of what we have achieved in that time and I am not ready to leave this organization into a state of chaos.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

An expected challenger is Adel Ezzat, who resigned as Saudi soccer federation president last month to prepare a candidacy.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech