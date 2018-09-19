Fight Schedule

Sept. 21

At Firelake Arena, Shawnee, Okla. (SHO), Jon Fernandez vs. O’Shaquie Foster, 10, super featherweights.

Sept. 22

At Wembley Stadium, London, Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin, 12, for Joshua’s IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight title; Yvan Mendy vs. Luke Campbell, 12, lightweights; Matty Askin vs. Lawrence Okolie, 12, for Askin’s British cruiserweight title; Sergey Kuzmin vs. David Price, 10, heavyweights.

Sept. 24

At Nagoya, Japan, Sho Kimura vs. Kosei Tanaka, 12, for Kimura’s WBO flyweight title.

Sept. 28

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, George Groves vs. Callum Smith, 12, for Groves’ WBA super middleweight title (World Boxing Super Series final).

At Oracle Arena, Oakland, Calif., Jerwin Ancajas vs. Alejandro Santiago, 12, for Ancajas’ IBF junior bantamweight title; Jose Uzcategui vs. Ezequiel Maderna, 10, light heavyweights; Genesis Servania vs. Carlos Carlson, 10, featherweights; Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Giovanni Delgado, 10, junior featherweights

At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Fla., Logan Yoon vs. John Renteria, 10, welterweights; Mussa Tursyngaliyev vs. Ruben Cervera, 10, featherweights; Livan Navarro vs. Armando Alvarez, 10, welterweights; Derrieck Cuevas vs. Silverio Ortiz, 10, welterweights.

At Pechanga Resort Casino, Temecula, Calif. (SHO), Devin Haney vs. Juan Carlos Burgos, 10, lightweights.

Sept. 29

At Cologne, Germany, Manuel Charr vs. Fres Oquendo, 12, for Charr’s WBA World heavyweight title.

At Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, Calif., Jorge Linares vs. Abner Cotto, 12, super lightweights.

Sept. 30

At Citizens Business Bank Arena, Ontario, Calif. (FS1), Victor Ortiz vs. John Molina Jr., 12, welterweights; Brandon Figueroa vs. Oscar Escandon, 10, featherweights.

Oct. 4

At the OC Fair & Event Center, Costa Mesa, Calif. (ESPN2), Oscar Negrete vs. Joshua Franco, 10, for Negrete’s NABF bantamweight title.

Oct. 6

At Bangkok, Thailand, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Iran Diaz, 12, for Sor Rungvisai’s WBC junior bantamweight title.

At Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Johnson, 12, for Beterbiev’s IBF light heavyweight title; Danny Roman vs. Gavin McDonnell, 12, for Roman’s WBA junior featherweight title; Jessie Vargas vs. Thomas Dulorme, 12, welterweights; Jarrell Miller vs. Tomasz Adamek, 12, heavyweights.

Oct. 7

At Yokohama, Japan, Naoya Inoue vs. Juan Carlos Payano, 12, for Inoue’s WBA bantamweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals); Kiryl Relikh vs. Eduard Troyanovsky, 12, for Relihk’s WBA junior welterweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals); Ken Shiro vs. Milan Melindo, 12, for Shiro’s WBC junior flyweight title.

Oct. 13

At Ekaterinburg, Russia, Zolani Tete vs. Mikhael Aloyan, 12, for Tete’s WBO bantamweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals).

At CenturyLink Center, Omaha, Neb. (ESPN), Terence Crawford vs. Jose Benavidez, 12, for Crawford’s WBO welterweight title.

Oct. 20

At Melbourne, Australia, Felix Alvarado vs. Randy Petalcorin, 12, for the vacant IBF junior flyweight title.

At TD Garden, Boston, Billy Joe Saunders vs. Demetrius Andrade, 12, for Saunders’ WBO middleweight title; Tevin Farmer vs. James Tennyson, 12, for Farmer’s IBF junior lightweight title; Kid Galahad vs. Toka Kahn Clary, 12, featherweights.

At CFE Arena, Orlando, Fla., Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Jason Moloney, 12, for Rodriguez’s IBF bantamweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals); Yunier Dorticos vs. Mateusz Masternak, 12, cruiserweights (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals);

At Park Theater, Las Vegas, Ryota Murata vs. Rob Brant, 12, for Murata’s WBA middleweight title; Maxim Dadashev vs. Antonio DeMarco, 10, junior welterweights.

Oct. 21

At Manila, Philippines, Felix Alvarado vs. Randy Petalcorin, 12, for the vacant IBF junior flyweight title; Lee Haskins vs. Kenny Demecillo, 12, bantamweights.

Oct. 27

At Madison Square Garden, New York (HBO), Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Daniel Jacobs, 12, for the vacant IBF middleweight title; Alberto Machado vs. Yuandale Evans, 12, for Machado’s WBA super featherweight title.

At Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Regis Prograis vs. Terry Flanagan, 12, junior welterweights (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals); Ivan Baranchyk vs. Anthony Yigit, 12, super lightweights.

Nov. 3

At Glasgow, Scotland, Josh Taylor vs. Ryan Martin, 12, for Taylor’s WBC Silver super lightweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals); Ryan Burnett vs. Nonito Donaire, 12, for Burnett’s WBA Super World bantamweight title (World Boxing Super Series quarterfinals).

At Don Haskins Convention Center, El Paso, Texas, Miguel Berchelt vs. Miguel Roman, 12, for Berchelt’s WBC super featherweight title.

Nov. 10

At Manchester, England, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tony Bellew, 12, for Usyk’s WBC/IBF/WBA/WBO cruiserweight title.

