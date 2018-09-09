Listen Live Sports

Final regular season NASCAR race postponed by rain at Indy

September 9, 2018 2:34 pm
 
< a min read
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Persistent rain washed out the Brickyard 400 and delayed the conclusion of NASCAR’s regular season.

Rain washed out the entire weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the final race before the playoffs was moved to Monday. It will run at 2 p.m., after the rescheduled Xfinity Series race.

Indianapolis was drenched by three days of rain and NASCAR has not been able to get any cars on track.

NASCAR’s playoffs begin next weekend in Las Vegas and the sanctioning body is eager to get the regular season finale concluded at Indianapolis. The race sets the field for the 16-driver playoffs.

Kyle Busch is scheduled to start on the pole alongside Kevin Harvick when the race does begin.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

