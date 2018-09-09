Listen Live Sports

FIU rallies to upend Old Dominion 28-20 behind Morgan

September 9, 2018 12:46 am
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — James Morgan threw three touchdowns and Florida International rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Old Dominion 28-20 on Saturday night.

Old Dominion built a 17-0 lead when Steven Williams threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Duhart on the Monarchs’ first drive of the game. In relief of Williams, Blake LaRussa connected with Duhart on a quick slant to his left and he outran the Golden Panthers’ defense for an 83-yard score.

Florida International (1-1) got back in it when Morgan connected with CJ Worton on a 47-yard touchdown pass, then, just before halftime, found Tony Gaiter IV for an 11-yard score to narrow the deficit to 20-14.

Following a nearly two-hour weather delay, Florida International took a 21-20 lead following a 19-play, 86-yard drive that lasted eight minutes and ended when Shawndarrius Phillips ran it in from two yards out. After forcing the Monarchs to three-and-out, Morgan led a 99-yard scoring drive and hit Austin Maloney for a 36-yard score.

Williams threw for 160 yards and LaRussa passed for 143 yards for the Monarchs (0-2).

