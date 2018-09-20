Listen Live Sports

Flames-Canucks Sum

September 20, 2018 12:40 am
 
Calgary 2 1 1—4
Vancouver 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Calgary, Phillips 1 (Valimaki, null), 7:33. 2, Calgary, Foo 1 (Gawdin, null), 8:53.

Second Period_3, Calgary, Mangiapane 1 (Dube), 6:49 (sh).

Third Period_4, Vancouver, Leipsic 1 (Boucher, Edler), 9:09. 5, Calgary, Valimaki 1, 19:59.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-10-11_32. Vancouver 16-10-13_39.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 5.

Goalies_Calgary, Parsons 0-0-0 (13 shots-12 saves), Rittich 1-0-0 (26-26). Vancouver, Demko 0-1-0 (21-18), Dipietro 0-0-0 (10-10).

A_15,371 (18,910). T_2:22.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Mark Shewchyk.

