Flames-Canucks Sums

Calgary 2 1 1—4 Vancouver 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Calgary, Phillips (null, Valimaki), 7:33. 2, Calgary, Foo (Gawdin, null), 8:53. Penalties_Valimaki, CGY, (holding), 15:20.

Second Period_3, Calgary, Mangiapane (Dube), 6:49 (sh). Penalties_Chatfield, VAN, (interference), 2:12; Kylington, CGY, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 2:57; Robinson, CGY, (interference), 6:16; Kylington, CGY, (tripping), 13:17; Healey, CGY, (interference), 20:00.

Third Period_4, Vancouver, Leipsic (Boucher, Edler), 9:09. 5, Calgary, Valimaki, 19:59. Penalties_Gaunce, VAN, (high sticking), 4:21; ; Sutter, VAN, (interference), 7:37; Dube, CGY, (slashing), 12:46.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 11-10-11_32. Vancouver 16-10-13_39.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 5.

Goalies_Calgary, Parsons 0-0-0 (13 shots-12 saves), Rittich 0-0-0 (26-26). Vancouver, Demko 0-0-0 (21-18), Dipietro 0-0-0 (10-10).

A_15,371 (18,910). T_2:22.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.