Flames-Jets Sum

Calgary 1 2 0 0—3 Winnipeg 0 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Calgary, Pollock 1 (Gawdin, Sproul), 7:59.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Dube 1 (Gawdin, Robinson), 3:36 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler 1 (Connor, Nogier), 6:53. 4, Calgary, Quine 1 (Siemens, Rychel), 11:21. 5, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 1 (Franklin, Lipon), 16:34.

Third Period_6, Winnipeg, Little 1 (Ehlers, Griffith), 18:59 (pp).

Overtime_7, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 2 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 0:26.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-14-12_35. Winnipeg 8-3-10-1_22.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 5.

Goalies_Calgary, Glass 0-0-1 (11 shots-9 saves), Parsons 0-0-0 (11-9). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 1-0-0 (35-32).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:21.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bryan Pancich.

