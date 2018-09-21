Flames-Jets Sums

|Calgary
|1
|2
|0
|0—3
|Winnipeg
|0
|2
|1
|1—4
First Period_1, Calgary, Pollock (Gawdin, Sproul), 7:59. Penalties_Foo, CGY, (illegal equipment), 1:44; Svedberg, CGY, (high sticking), 3:14; Sproul, CGY, (cross checking), 15:19.
Second Period_2, Calgary, Dube (Robinson, Gawdin), 3:36 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler (Nogier, Connor), 6:53. 4, Calgary, Quine (Rychel, Siemens), 11:21. 5, Winnipeg, Byfuglien (Lipon, Franklin), 16:34. Penalties_Stoykewych, WPG, (slashing), 3:08; Wheeler, WPG, (hooking), 3:19.
Third Period_6, Winnipeg, Little (Griffith, Ehlers), 18:59 (pp). Penalties_Wheeler, WPG, (interference), 4:42; Quine, CGY, (holding), 5:44; Laine, WPG, (slashing), 16:25; Falk, CGY, (slashing), 16:25; Dube, CGY, (holding), 17:09.
Overtime_7, Winnipeg, Byfuglien (Scheifele, Wheeler), 0:26. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-14-12_35. Winnipeg 8-3-10-1_22.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 5.
Goalies_Calgary, Glass 0-0-0 (11 shots-9 saves), Parsons 0-0-0 (11-9). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 0-0-0 (35-32).
A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:21.
Referees_Garrett Rank, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Bryan Pancich.
