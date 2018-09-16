Listen Live Sports

Flyers-Islanders Sum

September 16, 2018 3:53 pm
 
Philadelphia 0 0 0—0
N.Y. Islanders 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Bellows (Eberle, Barzal), 6:55 (pp). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck (Dobson, Cizikas), 15:43 (pp).

Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Aho (Bellows, Kovar), 16:29.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 5-5-7_17. N.Y. Islanders 9-10-6_25.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 4; N.Y. Islanders 2 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Stolarz 0-0-0 (15 shots-13 saves), Lyon 0-0-0 (10-9). N.Y. Islanders, Gibson 0-0-0 (9-9), Lehner 0-0-0 (8-8).

T_2:21.

Referees_. Linesmen_.

