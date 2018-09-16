Flyers-Islanders Sum

|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0—0
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|1
|0—3
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Bellows (Eberle, Barzal), 6:55 (pp). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Clutterbuck (Dobson, Cizikas), 15:43 (pp).
Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Aho (Bellows, Kovar), 16:29.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 5-5-7_17. N.Y. Islanders 9-10-6_25.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 4; N.Y. Islanders 2 of 3.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Stolarz 0-0-0 (15 shots-13 saves), Lyon 0-0-0 (10-9). N.Y. Islanders, Gibson 0-0-0 (9-9), Lehner 0-0-0 (8-8).
T_2:21.
Referees_. Linesmen_.
