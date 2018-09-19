Flyers-Rangers Sum

Philadelphia 3 2 1—6 N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Lindblom (Knight, Laughton), 2:10. 2, Philadelphia, Knight (Lindblom, Laughton), 7:11. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Beleskey (Smith), 13:05. 4, Philadelphia, Lindblom (Knight, Laughton), 18:30. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Spooner, 19:21.

Second Period_6, Philadelphia, Weise (Giroux, Brennan), 0:29. 7, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich (Spooner, Zibanejad), 2:31 (pp). 8, Philadelphia, Rubtsov (Weal, Twarynski), 5:33 (pp).

Third Period_9, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil (Gilmour, Buchnevich), 3:05. 10, Philadelphia, Vorobyov (Weise), 15:02.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 15-15-3_33. N.Y. Rangers 13-9-18_40.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 4; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 9.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 0-0-0 (14 shots-12 saves), Hart 0-0-0 (26-24). N.Y. Rangers, Tokarski 0-0-0 (11-10), Lundqvist 0-0-0 (22-17).

A_12,159 (18,006). T_2:37.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Conor O’Donnell. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Jesse Marquis.

