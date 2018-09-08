Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

For 17, by 17: Stoneman Douglas wins football home opener

September 8, 2018 6:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Marjory Stoneman Douglas’s first home football game of the season paid tribute to the 17 victims of the February massacre on its campus, with the number 17 displayed on the field and on every player’s helmet.

The tributes carried over to the scoreboard.

Douglas beat South Broward on Friday night — by exactly 17 points, 23-6.

“It’s the 17 angels,” running back Brian Smith said. “They’re watching us.”

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Eagles are playing this season to honor the victims of the Feb. 14 shootings, especially assistant coach Aaron Feis — who died while using his body as a shield to protect students.

“We’ve all been through a lot, and we owe it to each other,” Smith said. “And we owe it to them.”

Douglas is now 2-0 on the season.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Camp Lejeune Marines erect bridge over Florence floodwaters

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise