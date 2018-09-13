Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former Nimes bosses sentenced to jail in match-fixing case

September 13, 2018 1:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — A French court has sentenced the former owners of Nimes to three years in jail — 18 months served and 18 months suspended — for their role in a match-fixing case.

Former president Jean-Marc Conrad and Serge Kasparian — who was Nimes’ main shareholder when they tried to fix the results of matches as their club fought off relegation in 2014 — were also ordered to pay a 50,000 euro fine ($58,000) on Thursday. They can appeal the decision.

Under new management, Nimes returned to the top division this summer for the first time in 25 years after finishing runner-up to Ligue 2 champion Reims last season.

___

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman