Former WBC welterweight champ Victor Ortiz charged with rape

September 26, 2018 12:44 am
 
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Former welterweight champion Victor Ortiz has been charged with raping a woman inside a home in March.

Police in Oxnard say the 31-year-old Ortiz turned himself in to Ventura County Sheriffs on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the district attorney filed charges after a months-long investigation, and Ortiz surrendered after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s website shows that Ortiz posted $100,000 bail and was released. He faces charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration when he appears in court on Oct. 10.

It could not immediately be determined whether he has an attorney.

The 31-year old Ortiz held the WBC welterweight belt in 2011 before losing it to Floyd Mayweather Jr. He has a 32-6-3 record with 25 knockouts and is scheduled to face John Molina on Saturday in a 10-round bout in Ontario, California, that is scheduled to air nationally on Fox Sports 1.

Ortiz has acted in movies including “The Expendables 3” and TV shows including “Ray Donovan.” He competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2013.

