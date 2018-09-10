Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Formula One Points Leaders

September 10, 2018 10:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Through Sept. 2

1. Lewis Hamilton, 256

2. Sebastian Vettel, 226

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 164

4. Valtteri Bottas, 159

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. Max Verstappen, 130

6. Daniel Ricciardo, 118

7. Nico Hulkenberg, 52

8. Kevin Magnussen, 49

9. Sergio Perez, 46

10. Esteban Ocon, 45

        Senate backs bill to avert shutdown, boost military spending

11. Fernando Alonso, 44

12. Carlos Sainz, 34

13. Pierre Gasly, 28

14. Romain Grosjean, 27

15. Charles Leclerc, 13

16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8

17. Lance Stroll, 6

18. Marcus Ericsson, 6

19. Brendon Hartley, 2

20. Sergey Sirotkin, 1

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries