Formula One Points Leaders

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
1. Lewis Hamilton, 256
2. Sebastian Vettel, 226
3. Kimi Raikkonen, 164
4. Valtteri Bottas, 159
Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.
5. Max Verstappen, 130
6. Daniel Ricciardo, 118
7. Nico Hulkenberg, 52
8. Kevin Magnussen, 49
9. Sergio Perez, 46
10. Esteban Ocon, 45
Senate backs bill to avert shutdown, boost military spending
11. Fernando Alonso, 44
12. Carlos Sainz, 34
13. Pierre Gasly, 28
14. Romain Grosjean, 27
15. Charles Leclerc, 13
16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8
17. Lance Stroll, 6
18. Marcus Ericsson, 6
19. Brendon Hartley, 2
20. Sergey Sirotkin, 1
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.