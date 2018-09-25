Listen Live Sports

France opts for clay to take on Croatia in Davis Cup final

September 25, 2018 11:41 am
 
PARIS (AP) — France has chosen clay as the surface for the Davis Cup final against Croatia as it bids to win back-to-back titles in the team competition.

The final will be held at the 26,429-capacity Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille from Nov. 23-25, under a retractable roof.

It will be the third time in five years that Lille has hosted the final after France lost Switzerland in 2014 at the same venue and won the title against Belgium last year.

France beat Spain on an indoor hardcourt in the semifinals this month, while Croatia played on clay at home as they ousted the United States.

