Freshman Davis leads Weber State past N. Colorado 45-28

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Freshman Josh Davis ran for 218 yards and two touchdowns, including a 95-yard gallop in the first quarter, and Weber State breezed to a 45-28 victory over Northern Colorado in Big Sky Conference action on Saturday night.

Jake Constantine had 168 yards passing and two TDs and freshman backup Kaden Jenks connected for his first career passing TD on his only attempt of the game as the Wildcats (3-1, 2-0) amassed 410 yards of offense.

Keaton Mott threw for 262 yards and three TDs for the Bears (0-4, 0-2), who hung with the FCS-ranked Wildcats in the first half. Mott had a 22-yard scoring strike to Theron Verna and a 42-yard TD toss to Alex Wesley in the final 6:43 of the second quarter to help the Bears forge a 21-all tie at halftime.

Rashid Shaheed ignited Weber State when he took the kickoff to start the third quarter and raced 100 yards for a TD to make it 35-21. Mott’s 1-yard TD pass to Michael McCauley pulled Northern Colorado within seven, but the Wildcats’ defense stiffened in the fourth quarter to preserve the win.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.