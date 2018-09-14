Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s College Football Scores

September 14, 2018 10:25 pm
 
EAST

Sacred Heart 44, Assumption 14

SOUTH

ETSU 27, VMI 24

Memphis 59, Georgia St. 22

Tusculum 37, Limestone 10

W. Carolina 28, Gardner-Webb 10

