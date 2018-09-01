Friday’s College Football Scores

Curry 44, Dean 41
FDU-Florham 35, College of NJ 21
Fairmont St. 31, Stonehill 19
MIT 23, Becker 3
Salisbury 48, Albright 14
Springfield 42, W. New England 21
Utica 9, St. Lawrence 6, OT
Wesley 34, Delaware Valley 10
Westfield St. 25, Nichols 14
WPI 54, Anna Maria 0
Duke 34, Army 14
Lindsey Wilson 50, Edward Waters 13
E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17
Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31
Millikin 25, Hope 21
St. Olaf 49, Crown (Minn.) 14
Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42
Wisconsin 34, W. Kentucky 3
Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13
Idaho St. 45, Western St. (Col.) 10
Nevada 72, Portland St. 19
Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.