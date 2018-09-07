Friday’s Scores

Altavista 47, Staunton River 44
Amelia County 22, Buckingham County 15
Atlee 21, Mills Godwin 7
Auburn 27, Floyd County 20
Bath County 58, Grace Christian 33
Battlefield 36, Forest Park 7
Bayside 23, Green Run 0
Blacksburg 36, Amherst County 7
Bland County 35, Northwood 0
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 26, Fuqua School 6
Bluestone 16, Randolph Henry 14
Booker T. Washington 31, Norcom 28
Brookville 61, Waynesboro 3
C.D. Hylton 41, Osbourn 8
Chancellor 24, Riverbend 21, 2OT
Chilhowie 51, Twin Springs 0
Chincoteague 45, King & Queen 16
Colonial Forge 28, Grassfield 0
Colonial Heights 23, Park View-South Hill 14
Courtland 34, Stafford 0
Covington 27, Greenbrier West, W.Va. 20
Culpeper 21, Liberty-Bealeton 13
Deep Creek 29, Woodrow Wilson 8
Dinwiddie 27, Salem 20
Dominion 21, Fauquier 14
Douglas Freeman 48, Lee-Davis 34
East Rockingham 40, R.E. Lee-Staunton 17
Eastern View 49, Orange County 14
Frank Cox 45, Granby 0
Franklin 40, Colonial Beach 26
Fredericksburg Christian 41, Isle of Wight Academy 20
Galax 30, Carroll County 7
George Wythe-Wytheville 48, Marion 6
Glen Allen 35, Patrick Henry-Ashland 8
Glenvar 41, Cave Spring 12
Goochland 58, Central Lunenburg 0
Graham 28, Giles 13
Grayson County 18, Rural Retreat 0
Gretna 42, Nottoway 7
Grundy 43, Lebanon 14
Handley 41, Clarke County 35
Harrisonburg 59, Charlottesville 28
Heritage-Lynchburg 33, Appomattox 14
Heritage-Newport News 37, Gloucester 29
Highland Springs 70, Meadowbrook 0
Honaker 47, Twin Valley 8
Huguenot 46, James River-Midlothian 23
Indian River 41, Lakeland 0
J.I. Burton 38, Lee High 13
James River-Buchanan 28, Parry McCluer 14
Jefferson Forest 27, GW-Danville 21
John Battle 37, Holston 20
John Champe 40, Heritage (Leesburg) 6
John Marshall 36, Armstrong 19
Kettle Run 37, Brentsville 6
King William 30, Essex 6
King’s Fork 40, Western Branch 0
Lafayette 42, Smithfield 6
Lancaster 24, Mathews 0
Landstown 33, Kempsville 0
Liberty-Bedford 28, Christiansburg 20
Lloyd Bird 21, Midlothian 0
Lord Botetourt 35, Western Albemarle 16
Louisa 42, King George 12
Manchester 49, Cosby 6
Martinsville 43, Chatham 27
Massaponax 51, Hanover 3
Maury 25, Princess Anne 0
Monacan 32, Clover Hill 17
Nansemond River 28, Hickory 0
Narrows 48, Montcalm, W.Va. 6
Nelson County 36, Craig County 28
Norfolk Academy 41, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 40, OT
Norfolk Christian 40, Atlantic Shores Christian 28
North Cross 51, Fishburne Military 2
Northampton 31, Surry County 13
Northside 28, Hidden Valley 0
Norview 39, Churchland 24
Ocean Lakes 49, Tallwood 21
Oscar Smith 47, Great Bridge 0
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53, Eastside 46
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 27, William Fleming 16
Patriot 41, Colgan 13
Person, N.C. 14, Halifax County 7
Pike Co. Central, Ky. 45, Hurley 6
Poquoson 37, Jamestown 0
Powhatan 21, Caroline 0
Prince Edward County 50, Cumberland 16
Prince George 45, J.R. Tucker 20
Pulaski County 42, Abingdon 14
Radford 26, Fort Chiswell 6
Ridgeview 54, Central Wise 0
Riverheads 51, Stuarts Draft 6
Roanoke Catholic 43, Eastern Montgomery 0
Rockbridge County 42, Alleghany 0
Rye Cove 28, Hancock County, Tenn. 8
Salem-Va. Beach 13, First Colonial 7
Sherando 55, Broadway 6
Southampton Academy 49, Brunswick Academy 14
St. Annes-Belfield 42, Kenston Forest 6
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 28, Gar-Field 0
Sullivan South, Tenn. 28, Gate City 13
Tabb 20, New Kent 18
Tazewell 61, River View, W.Va. 38
Tennessee, Tenn. 42, Virginia High 21
Thomas Dale 37, Hermitage 7
Thomas Walker 24, Castlewood 0
Tunstall 20, Dan River 6
Turner Ashby 32, Monticello 25, OT
Union 34, Letcher County Central, Ky. 7
Varina 48, Matoaca 0
Warhill 42, Grafton 0
Warwick 16, Hampton 7
William Byrd 41, Bassett 14
William Campbell 38, Patrick County 12
Wilson Memorial 66, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 7
Woodbridge 35, Osbourn Park 0
Woodside 28, Kecoughtan 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Annandale vs. James Robinson, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Archbishop Spalding, Md. vs. Benedictine, ccd.
Broad Run vs. Woodgrove, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Brooke Point vs. Briar Woods, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Bullis, Md. vs. Fork Union Prep, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Fairfax vs. Lee-Springfield, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Falls Church vs. Mount Vernon, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Fort Defiance vs. William Monroe, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Henrico vs. Deep Run, ppd. to Sep 10th.
Herndon vs. Chantilly, ppd. to Sep 8th.
James Madison vs. West Potomac, ppd.
James Wood vs. Skyline, ppd. to Sep 8th.
King George vs. Stafford, ppd. to Sep 10th.
Langley vs. W.T. Woodson, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Luray vs. Buffalo Gap, ppd. to Sep 10th.
Millbrook vs. Washington, W.Va., ppd. to Sep 8th.
Nansemond-Suffolk vs. Christchurch, ppd. to Sep 8th.
North Stafford vs. Potomac, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Pallotti, Md. vs. Bishop O’Connell, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Rappahannock vs. West Point, ppd.
Riverside vs. Potomac Falls, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Rock Ridge vs. Loudoun County, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Sidwell Friends, D.C. vs. George Mason, ppd. to Sep 8th.
South County vs. Centreville, ppd. to Sep 8th.
South Lakes vs. Oakton, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Stone Bridge vs. Lake Braddock, ppd. to Sep 8th.
T.C. Williams vs. Tuscarora, ppd.
TJ-Richmond vs. Greensville County, ppd.
Trinity Episcopal vs. Collegiate-Richmond, ppd. to Sep 8th.
Washington-Lee vs. West Springfield, ppd.
Yorktown vs. Wakefield, ppd. to Sep 8th.
