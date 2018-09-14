Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Annapolis 36, Glen Burnie 12

Archbishop Spalding 41, Bishop Moore, Fla. 18

Arundel 42, South River 20

Advertisement

Atholton 28, Reservoir 27

Avalon 35, Episcopal Academy, Pa. 14

Broadneck 34, Severna Park 17

C. H. Flowers 40, Eleanor Roosevelt 0

Carver Vo- Tech 36, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

Delmar, Del. 35, St. Mary’s 23

Edmondson-Westside 46, Digital Harbor 0

Franklin 28, Smyrna, Del. 14

Glenelg 49, Oakland Mills 12

Green Street Academy 24, Frederick 14

Gwynn Park 52, National Christian Academy 14

Harford Tech 35, Aberdeen 0

Hubie Blake 32, Magruder 0

John Carroll 27, Bel Air 0

Kent Island 7, Kent County 0

Kenwood 38, Hereford 37

Landon 33, Boys Latin 7

Linganore 48, Westminster 7

Malvern Prep, Pa. 19, McDonogh School 3

Manchester Valley 7, Harwood Southern 6

Marriotts Ridge 40, Hammond 6

Mergenthaler 36, Baltimore Poly 0

Montgomery Blair 42, Wheaton 8

National Academy Foundation 37, Forest Park 8

Northeast – AA 61, North County 40

Northern – Cal 8, La Plata 6

Northwest – Mtg 35, Seneca Valley 0

Northwood 22, John F. Kennedy 8

Oakdale 56, Bowie 28

Old Mill 39, Meade 6

Overlea 34, Sparrows Point 14

Parkville 46, Owings Mills 8

Pasadena Chesapeake 45, Catonsville 6

Patterson 24, Baltimore Douglass 16, OT

Poolesville 45, Winters Mill 33

River Hill 21, Long Reach 12

Smithsburg 28, Saint James 21

South Hagerstown 44, South Carroll 0

St. Joseph’s Prep, Pa. 34, Good Counsel 27

Sussex Central, Del. 31, Queen Annes County 3

Tuscarora 33, Middletown 23

Walkersville 48, Thomas Johnson 0

Walter Johnson 50, Springbrook 10

Western STES 18, Pikesville 0

Wilde Lake 45, Centennial 0

Winston Churchill 49, Gaithersburg 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arcadia, Va. vs. Snow Hill, ppd. to Sep 17th.

Century vs. North Hagerstown, ppd. to Sep 15th.

Dematha vs. Canada Prep Academy, Ontario, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.