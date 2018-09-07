Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G R.J. Hunter.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with NT Eddie Goldman on a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Damore’ea Stringfellow from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Alex Ross.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Tyler Shewmaker assistant baseball coach. Named Ryan Bertram director of baseball operations.

LEHIGH — Promoted Billy Dunn to director of men’s basketball operations and enrichment. Named Greg Tarca men’s basketball video coordinator.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Monica Mesalles Nassi women’s gymnastics coach.

