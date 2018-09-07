Friday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Corban Joseph from Bowie (EL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Williams Jerez from Salt Lake (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated SS Didi Gregorius from the 10-day DL.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released LHP Anthony Pacillo.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated OF Robert Garcia and C Wagner Gomez. Placed INFs Dan Lyons and Jordany Valdespin on the inactive list.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G R.J. Hunter.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with NT Eddie Goldman on a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Damore’ea Stringfellow from the practice squad.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Alex Ross.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed RW Drew Stafford to a professional tryout agreement.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
DC UNITED — Acquired $75,000 in general allocation money from the New York for the rights M Jean-Christophe Koffi. Claimed D Kevin Ellis off waivers from Chicago. Placed D Taylor Kemp on the season ending injury list.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Jean-Christophe Koffi to an MLS homegrown contract, effective Jan. 1, 2019
NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed M Jean-Christophe Koffi for the remainder of the 2018 season.
CAMPBELL — Named Tyler Shewmaker assistant baseball coach. Named Ryan Bertram director of baseball operations.
CHOWAN — Named Nicolette Dungee women’s lacrosse coach.
LEHIGH — Promoted Billy Dunn to director of men’s basketball operations and enrichment. Named Greg Tarca men’s basketball video coordinator.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Monica Mesalles Nassi women’s gymnastics coach.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.