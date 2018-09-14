Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Dennis O’Grady and INF Jordany Valdespin. Placed LHP Jake Fisher and RHP Colton Murray on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed G Josh Sitton on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Brian Mihalik to the practice squad. Released LB Calvin Munson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Mychal Kendricks.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Gene St. Pierre men’s golf coach and Debbie Johnson women’s golf coach.

SKIDMORE — Promoted Mike McFerran to associate head baseball coach. Named Matt Pisani assistant baseball coach.

