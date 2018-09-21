Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Placed Chicago Cubs SS Addison Russell on administrative leave.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated RHP Trevor Bauer from the 10-day DL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Extended its player development contract with Beloit (MWL) through the 2020 season.

TEXAS RANGERS — Fired manager Jeff Banister. Named Don Wakamatsu interim manager.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Announced a two-year player development contract with Greensboro (SAL) through the 2020 season.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Memphis (PCL).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquire RHP Thomas Nicoll from Normal (FL) for a player to be named. Activated RHP Thomas Nicoll. Placed RHP Logan Ondrusek on the disabled list.

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised the 2019 contract options on RHPs Ethan Elias, Kevin McNorton, Chris Murphy; LHPs Taylor Hyssong and Trey Robledo; C Anthony Hermelyn; INFs Taylor Brennan, Kevin Cornelius and Sam Dexter; and OFs Alexi Colon and Michael Suchy.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Named Traci Otey Blunt senior vice president of corporate communications. Fined Minnesota S Andrew Sendejo $53,482; Arizona S Antoine Bethea and Los Angeles Chargers DE Melvin Ingram $20,054 each; and Atlanta Ss Damontae Kazee and Takk McKinley, Carolina WR Torrey Smith, Los Angeles Chargers Desmond King, Houston LB Jadeveon Clowney, Detroit RB LeGarrette Blount and New York Jets CB Buster Skrine $10,026 apiece for their actions in last week’s games.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Brian Price to the practice squad. Released DL Zaycoven Henderson from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR ArDarius Stewart to the practice squad. Released WR Deontay Burnett from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned RWs Yasin Ehliz and Zach Fischer; D Josh Healey, Andrew O’Brien and Michael Paliotta; G Mason McDonald and C Mike McMurtry to Stockton (AHL). Released Fs Justin Auger, Jordan Ernst and Scott Sabourin.

DALLAS STARS — Returned D Jakob Stenqvist to Frolunda (Sweden).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined LA Galaxy F Zlatan Ibrahimovic , Real Salt Lake F Joao Plata, New England D Antonio Mlinar Delamea and D.C. United F Luciano Acosta, undisclosed amounts, for their actions in last week’s games.

United Soccer League

USL — Named Ryan Madden vice president of communications and public relations.

COLLEGE

MIAMI — Dismissed G Miles Wilson from the men’s basketball program.

TUSCULUM — Promoted Joelle-Sara Prata to interim women’s lacrosse coach.

