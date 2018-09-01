Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 54 40 .574 — Joliet 53 41 .564 1 Lake Erie 48 47 .505 6½ Schaumburg 44 50 .468 10 Traverse City 43 51 .457 11 Windy City 42 53 .442 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB River City 50 44 .532 — Evansville 50 44 .532 — Florence 49 45 .521 1 Southern Illinois 48 46 .511 2 Normal 47 46 .505 2½ Gateway 37 58 .389 13½

___

Friday’s Games

Windy City 9, Traverse City 2

Lake Erie 11, Washington 4

River City 8, Florence 0

Southern Illinois 6, Gateway 4

Evansville 8, Normal 3

Joliet 9, Schaumburg 1

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 4:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

