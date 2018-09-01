Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|53
|42
|.558
|Schaumburg
|45
|50
|.474
|Washington
|54
|41
|.568
|Traverse City
|43
|51
|.457
|Windy City
|42
|53
|.442
|Lake Erie
|49
|47
|.510
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|51
|44
|.537
|Gateway
|37
|58
|.389
|Southern Illinois
|48
|46
|.511
|Florence
|49
|46
|.516
|Normal
|47
|46
|.505
|Evansville
|50
|44
|.532
___
Lake Erie 6, Washington 5
Schaumburg 7, Joliet 5
Windy City at Traverse City, cancelled
River City 4, Florence 1
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville 4, Normal 2
Washington at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.
Windy City at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.
Schaumburg at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.
Florence at River City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
