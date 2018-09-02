Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Washington 54 41 .568 — Joliet 53 42 .558 1 Lake Erie 49 47 .510 5½ Schaumburg 45 50 .474 9 Traverse City 43 51 .457 10½ Windy City 42 53 .442 12 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 51 44 .537 — Evansville 51 44 .537 — Florence 49 46 .516 2 Southern Illinois 48 47 .505 3 Normal 47 47 .500 3½ Gateway 38 58 .396 13½

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie 6, Washington 5

Schaumburg 7, Joliet 5

Windy City at Traverse City, cancelled

River City 4, Florence 1

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville 4, Normal 2

Gateway 12, Southern Illinois 10

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

