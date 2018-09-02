Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

September 2, 2018 9:02 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 54 42 .563
Joliet 53 42 .558 ½
Lake Erie 50 47 .515
Schaumburg 45 50 .474
Traverse City 44 51 .463
Windy City 42 54 .438 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 51 44 .537
Evansville 51 44 .537
Florence 49 46 .516 2
Southern Illinois 48 47 .505 3
Normal 47 47 .500
Gateway 38 58 .396 13½

___

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie 10, Washington 4

Traverse City 8, Windy City 5

Joliet 7, Schaumburg 3

Florence at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

