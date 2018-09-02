Frontier League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Washington
|54
|42
|.563
|—
|Joliet
|53
|42
|.558
|½
|Lake Erie
|50
|47
|.515
|4½
|Schaumburg
|45
|50
|.474
|8½
|Traverse City
|44
|51
|.463
|9½
|Windy City
|42
|54
|.438
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|51
|44
|.537
|—
|Evansville
|51
|44
|.537
|—
|Florence
|49
|46
|.516
|2
|Southern Illinois
|48
|47
|.505
|3
|Normal
|47
|47
|.500
|3½
|Gateway
|38
|58
|.396
|13½
___
Lake Erie 10, Washington 4
Traverse City 8, Windy City 5
Joliet 7, Schaumburg 3
Florence at River City, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
