Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 54 42 .563 Schaumburg 45 51 .469 Washington 54 42 .563 Traverse City 44 51 .463 Windy City 42 54 .438 Lake Erie 50 47 .515 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 52 44 .542 Gateway 39 58 .402 Southern Illinois 48 48 .500 Florence 49 47 .510 Normal 48 47 .505 Evansville 51 45 .531

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

