Frontier League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 54 42 .563 — Washington 54 42 .563 — Lake Erie 50 47 .515 4½ Schaumburg 45 51 .469 9 Traverse City 44 51 .463 9½ Windy City 42 54 .438 12 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 52 44 .542 — Evansville 51 45 .531 1 Florence 49 47 .510 3 Normal 48 47 .505 3½ Southern Illinois 48 48 .500 4 Gateway 39 58 .402 13½

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

