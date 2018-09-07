Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

September 7, 2018 10:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 54 42 .563
Washington 54 42 .563
Lake Erie 50 47 .515
Schaumburg 45 51 .469 9
Traverse City 44 51 .463
Windy City 42 54 .438 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 52 44 .542
Evansville 51 45 .531 1
Florence 49 47 .510 3
Normal 48 47 .505
Southern Illinois 48 48 .500 4
Gateway 39 58 .402 13½

___

Friday’s Games

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Evansville at Washington, 5:35 p.m.

Joliet at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|15 Air Force Association National...
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death