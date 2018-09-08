Listen Live Sports

Frost: Outlook ‘semi-encouraging’ for hurt Neb QB Martinez

September 8, 2018 9:57 pm
 
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Scott Frost said the outlook for injured quarterback Adrian Martinez is “semi-encouraging.”

Martinez appeared to hurt his leg at the end of a short run late in the fourth quarter of the Cornhuskers’ 33-28 loss to Colorado on Saturday. He had to be helped off the field.

Frost typically doesn’t disclose injury information. He said he would know more after talking with doctors.

Martinez is the first true freshman to start an opener at quarterback for Nebraska. He ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and completed 15 of 20 passes for 187 yards and a TD. He lost a fumble and was intercepted.

Sophomore walk-on Andrew Bunch replaced him. Tristan Gebbia, the quarterback Martinez beat out for the starter’s job, transferred to Oregon State in late August.

