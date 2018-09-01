Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire

September 1, 2018 6:29 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children who died in Chicago’s worst fire in over a decade.

The funeral held Saturday at Our Lady of Tepeyac Catholic Church honored five siblings and a cousin killed in the Aug. 28 apartment fire .

They were 14-year-old Cesar Contreras, 13-year-old Nathan Contreras, 11-year-old Xavier Contreras, 5-year-old Ariel Garcia, 3-month-old Amayah Almaraz and their cousin, 14-year-old Adrian Hernandez.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports family members wore white T-shirts with the airbrushed names of the children during the funeral. Arrangements are pending for the four other children killed in the fire.

Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the apartment building during a sleepover. The cause is under investigation.

City officials issued more than 40 code violations Friday against the building’s owner.

