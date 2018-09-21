Galloway hits walk-off double in 10th, Marlins beat Reds 1-0

MIAMI (AP) — After 11 seasons in the minors, Isaac Galloway is cherishing every moment of his young big league career.

Galloway smacked an opposite-field double in the 10th inning to score Brian Anderson and give the Miami Marlins a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

“I’ve hit a couple of walk-offs in the minors in big games it seemed at the time, but this one was pretty special,” Galloway said. “I’m blessed to be here to have the opportunity and having fun with every moment that I’m here.”

Galloway entered as a pinch-hitter and drove David Hernandez’s 3-2 slider past right fielder Phillip Ervin to plate Anderson, who had reached on a double to right.

Advertisement

“It made me feel good to help the team come through,” said Galloway, who was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans and made his major league debut on July 31. “I was kind of in front of it a little bit but luckily it fell.”

Kyle Barraclough (1-6) retired the final two batters in the top of the 10th.

Hernandez (5-2) relieved Luis Castillo with two on and one out in the ninth, retiring Peter O’Brien on a double play. Castillo, who was acquired from Miami before the 2017 season, allowed five hits, struck out five and walked one in 8 1/3 innings, his longest start of the season.

“The best game of my life has been this one, thanks to God,” Castillo said. “It is another team. I don’t feel anything special. I feel well because I pitched here before. I know a lot of them.”

Wei-Yin Chen pitched seven innings of three-hit ball for the Marlins, striking out eight in his final home start of the season. Chen finished with a 1.62 ERA in 13 starts at Marlins Park.

Chen’s road ERA is 9.29, the highest in the NL by a starter with more than 10 games started.

“I can’t explain why I can pitch like this at home but not so much on the road,” Chen said.

Ervin led off with a double in the fifth and advanced to third on Curt Casali’s flyball to right before he was forced out at home on Blake Trahan’s grounder to shortstop JT Riddle.

Derek Dietrich hit a one-out double in the second for Miami and was later forced out at third on a grounder to Trahan.

BATTING TITLE CHASE

Cincinnati’s Scooter Gennett went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts after hitting a home run and double in the series opener Thursday. His batting average dropped two points to .316. He entered one point behind Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich for the NL lead.

THE FUTURE IS HERE

Seven of the Marlins organization’s top prospects interacted with players on the big league roster before the game, participating in warmups and taking batting practice.

“It’s easier to transition for the players because by the time they get themselves to the big league level, big league camp, they’ve been around guys, seen the facility,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “They’ve interacted with different guys. It’s tougher when you go to a big league camp and you don’t know anyone. Now we’re doing a better job of blending both groups.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: SS Jose Peraza was a late scratch because of an illness. Trahan replaced him.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafini (7-6, 4.92 ERA) will make his third start against his former team Saturday. DeSclafini pitched for the Marlins in 2014.

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (7-12, 4.21) seeks to extend his best stretch of the season. In his last five starts, Urena, the Marlins’ opening day starter, has a 2.16 ERA in 33 1/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.