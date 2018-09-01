Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gardner-Webb beats Division-II Limestone College 52-17

September 1, 2018 10:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Jayln Cagle led four teammates in rushing touchdowns with two as Gardner-Webb relied on its ground game to beat Division-II Limestone College 52-17 on Saturday in a season opener.

Cagle had 117 yards on 20 carries for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Elijah Perry, Keegan Smith and A.J. Moses also rushed for touchdowns.

Limestone scored twice early in the game for a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. Gardner-Webb’s Jordan Smith replied with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by a scoring run by Moses to take a 14-10 lead. On its next drive, Cagle scored from 5 yards out to make it 21-10 with 10:51 to go in the half.

Shai Thomas scored back-to-back defensive touchdowns in the second quarter, one on an end zone fumble recovery and the other on a 41-yard interception return of a DJ Phillips pass to stretch Gardner-Webb’s advantage to 35-10 with 3:39 left in the half.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Phillips had 194 yards passing and ran for a score for Limestone College.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire mortar as part of Syrian operation

Today in History

2001: Jet crashes into Pentagon as part of terrorist attack