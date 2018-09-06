Listen Live Sports

Germany’s Kieffer leads European Masters 1st round by 1 shot

September 6, 2018 2:50 pm
 
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Maximilian Kieffer shot a 6-under 64 to lead the European Masters first round on Thursday.

The 28-year-old German, who never won on the European Tour, had seven birdies and one bogey in finishing one shot better than Andy Sullivan, Soren Kjeldsen, Julien Guerrier and Hideto Tanihara.

Englishman Sullivan, a member of Europe’s losing 2016 Ryder Cup team, had a run of five birdies in six holes to reach the turn in 30.

Ryder Cup vice-captain Lee Westwood shot a 2-under 68 on the 6,282-meter (6,848-yard) course in the Swiss Alps that is blanketed in snow through the winter.

Two-time major winner John Daly had five birdies, two double bogeys and two triple bogeys in shooting a 7-over 77.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

