Giants 5, Padres 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tomlinson ss-2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .213 d’Arnaud 2b-1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .227 Longoria 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .248 Hundley c 4 2 1 0 0 1 .242 Garcia 1b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .346 d-Crawford ph-ss 0 1 0 0 1 0 .255 Pence rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .215 Shaw lf 3 0 1 2 1 2 .219 Hernandez cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .240 e-Blanco ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Holland p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .058 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Slater ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 5 9 5 2 16

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Galvis ss 5 2 4 0 0 0 .238 Reyes rf 5 1 2 3 0 2 .279 Renfroe lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .252 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Pirela 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Margot cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .247 Spangenberg 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228 Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .065 a-Ellis ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .289 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 g-Myers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Totals 34 4 9 4 5 10

San Francisco 020 100 020—5 9 0 San Diego 101 020 000—4 9 1

a-walked for Lucchesi in the 5th. b-struck out for Strahm in the 6th. c-struck out for Strickland in the 7th. d-walked for Garcia in the 8th. e-flied out for Hernandez in the 8th. f-struck out for Dyson in the 8th. g-struck out for Yates in the 9th.

E_Spangenberg (6). LOB_San Francisco 7, San Diego 8. 2B_Hundley (11), Pence (9), Galvis 2 (28), Renfroe (23). HR_Pence (3), off Lucchesi; Reyes (16), off Holland. RBIs_Pence 3 (22), Shaw 2 (6), Reyes 3 (27), Renfroe (63). SB_Pence (5), Shaw (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Garcia, Holland 2, Panik); San Diego 4 (Renfroe, Hedges, Spangenberg, Mejia). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 11; San Diego 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hosmer. GIDP_Reyes, Hedges.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Tomlinson, d’Arnaud, Garcia), (Tomlinson, d’Arnaud).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holland 5 5 4 4 2 6 84 3.57 Strickland 1 0 0 0 2 1 26 3.73 Dyson, W, 4-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.85 Melancon, H, 8 1 2 0 0 1 0 18 2.60 Smith, S, 14-17 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 1.76 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi 5 7 3 3 1 8 94 3.74 Strahm, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.03 Castillo, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 3.12 Stammen, L, 8-3, BS, 5-5 1 2 2 2 1 1 27 2.70 Yates 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.01

WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:20. A_26,285 (42,445).

