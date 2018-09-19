Giants 5, Padres 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tomlinson ss-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|d’Arnaud 2b-1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Hundley c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Garcia 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.346
|d-Crawford ph-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Pence rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.215
|Shaw lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.219
|Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|e-Blanco ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Holland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.058
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|2
|16
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Galvis ss
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Reyes rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.279
|Renfroe lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Pirela 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.247
|Spangenberg 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Lucchesi p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.065
|a-Ellis ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Mejia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Myers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|5
|10
|San Francisco
|020
|100
|020—5
|9
|0
|San Diego
|101
|020
|000—4
|9
|1
a-walked for Lucchesi in the 5th. b-struck out for Strahm in the 6th. c-struck out for Strickland in the 7th. d-walked for Garcia in the 8th. e-flied out for Hernandez in the 8th. f-struck out for Dyson in the 8th. g-struck out for Yates in the 9th.
E_Spangenberg (6). LOB_San Francisco 7, San Diego 8. 2B_Hundley (11), Pence (9), Galvis 2 (28), Renfroe (23). HR_Pence (3), off Lucchesi; Reyes (16), off Holland. RBIs_Pence 3 (22), Shaw 2 (6), Reyes 3 (27), Renfroe (63). SB_Pence (5), Shaw (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Garcia, Holland 2, Panik); San Diego 4 (Renfroe, Hedges, Spangenberg, Mejia). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 11; San Diego 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hosmer. GIDP_Reyes, Hedges.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Tomlinson, d’Arnaud, Garcia), (Tomlinson, d’Arnaud).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holland
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|84
|3.57
|Strickland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|3.73
|Dyson, W, 4-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.85
|Melancon, H, 8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.60
|Smith, S, 14-17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.76
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|94
|3.74
|Strahm, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.03
|Castillo, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|3.12
|Stammen, L, 8-3, BS, 5-5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|27
|2.70
|Yates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.01
WP_Lucchesi.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:20. A_26,285 (42,445).
