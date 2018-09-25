Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giuseppe Rossi faces one-year ban for doping case in Italy

September 25, 2018 8:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Former Italy forward Giuseppe Rossi’s injury-plagued career has taken another negative turn with a positive doping test.

Italy’s anti-doping agency Nado Italia announced on Tuesday that Rossi will stand trial next week after testing positive for an eye drug that can be used as a masking agent.

The anti-doping prosecutor is seeking a one-year ban.

The test was taken in May while Rossi played for Genoa at the end of the last Serie A season.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Rossi is currently out of contract.

Dorzolamide, the substance that Rossi tested positive for, is not banned when administered with eye drops but Rossi told anti-doping authorities that he did not use eye drops when he was questioned twice, in June and July.

Rossi had no immediate comment.

The 31-year-old Rossi was born in the United States but played for Italy from 2008-14. His career has been slowed by a series of knee injuries.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|4 How to do Business with the U.S....
10|4 CXO Tech Forum: The State of Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday