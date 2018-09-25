Listen Live Sports

Golden Knights’ new additions make them contenders again

September 25, 2018 5:25 pm
 
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

LAST SEASON: 51-24-7, 109 points. First place Pacific Division. Lost to Washington Capitals in Stanley Cup Final

COACH: Gerard Gallant (second season, eighth NHL season).

ADDED: LW Max Pacioretty, C Paul Stastny, D Nick Holden

LOST: RW James Neal, LW David Perron, D Luca Sbisa

PLAYER TO WATCH: William Karlsson. Before last season, Karlsson’s previous career highs were nine goals and 20 points, numbers he reached in 2015-16. Last season, he was the catalyst for the Golden Knights’ high-octane offense by finishing with 43 goals and 78 points in the regular season. He agreed to a one-year, $5.25 million extension over the summer and will be looking to prove he’s worth every dollar and deserving of a bigger contract next summer.

OUTLOOK: After their run to the Stanley Cup Final, the losses of Neal and Perron meant the Golden Knights would take a significant hit to their offense. But the additions of Stastny and Pacioretty immediately made Vegas a contender again. Shea Theodore ended his holdout, and when fellow-defenseman Nate Schmidt returns from his 20-game suspension in November, the Knights may be favored to win the Western Conference again.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

