Golden Knights-Sharks Sum

Vegas 1 1 2 0—5 San Jose 2 2 0 0—4 Vegas won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Vegas, Pacioretty (Stastny, Haula), 0:43. 2, San Jose, Burns (Hertl, Meier), 1:23. 3, San Jose, Meier (Hertl), 14:15.

Second Period_4, San Jose, Goodrow, 6:33. 5, Vegas, Lindberg (Tuch), 14:57. 6, San Jose, Couture (Hertl), 19:02 (sh).

Third Period_7, Vegas, Lindberg (Tuch, Bischoff), 5:05. 8, Vegas, Bellemare (Carpenter, Bischoff), 16:38 (sh).

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Vegas 2 (, Haula NG, , Tuch G, , Pacioretty NG, , Pirri NG, , Lindberg NG, , Brannstrom G), San Jose 1 (, Pavelski NG, , Couture G, , Kane NG, , Hertl NG, , Burns NG, , Thornton NG).

Shots on Goal_Vegas 10-8-9-4_31. San Jose 10-8-5-1_24.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_Vegas, Lagace 0-0-0 (24 shots-20 saves). San Jose, Jones 0-0-0 (31-27).

T_2:39.

Referees_Brad Meier, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Bevan Mills.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.